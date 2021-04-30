CSL Roundup: Shanghai overturn Wuhan, Tianjin draws Changchun in CSL

SUZHOU, China, April 29 (Xinhua) — Shanghai Shenhua staged an impressive comeback to beat Wuhan FC 3-1, while Tianjin JMT FC snatched a goalless tie with Changchun Yatai in the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Thursday.

Wuhan took the lead in the 5th minute when Stephane M’Bia headed in from a corner. Shanghai Shenhua withstood the pressure to fight back.

In the 33rd minute, Colombian midfielder Giovanni Moreno fell down when disturbed by M’Bia, earning Shanghai Shenhua a penalty. Striker Kim Shin-Wook converted the spot-kick.

In the second half, midfielder Peng Xinli put Shanghai 2-1 ahead with Wu Xi’s assist.

Substitute Christian Mougang Bassogog claimed a single-pole and added a third goal on 78th minutes before he was injured by Zhao Honglue.

Zhao was sent off for his jump kick to Bassogog, which was the first red card of the season.

In Thursday’s other game, Tianjin JMT FC vs. Changchun Yatai ended in scoreless draw.

The CSL’s upcoming games see Henan Songshan Longmen take on Shandong Taishan on Sunday, while Guangzhou Evergrande face Shenzhen FC. Enditem