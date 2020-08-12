CSL Roundup: Shanghai SIPG edge Wuhan Zall, Beijing thrash Hebei

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — A last-minute winner saw Shanghai SIPG take down Wuhan Zall 2-1 in the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Wednesday.

Wuhan broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when Zhang Chenlin, who had looked in pain just a few moments earlier, steered home a header from a corner.

Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic’s close-range shot failed to hit the target in the 53rd minute, but he redeemed himself 26 minutes later by heading home from Oscar’s corner to make it 1-1.

The Shanghai side completed their comeback in the last minute of normal time, as Daniel Carrico’s handball gifted SIPG a penalty which Oscar duly converted.

“Wuhan’s only chance today was to score that goal. We dominated the whole game and we deserved the victory,” said Arnautovic afterwards

Elsewhere, Beijing Guoan smashed Hebei China Fortune 3-1 to grab their fourth consecutive win.

The capital side took the lead in just the fourth minute, as Jin Taiyan’s drive appeared to deflect off the goalkeeper and loop into the net.

Zhang Yuning doubled Guoan’s lead at the start of the second half, volleying home from Renato Augusto’s precise cross.

Hebei pulled a goal back in the 77th minute, after Mohamed Buya Turay’s pass inside the box found Dong Xuesheng, who made no mistake.

Guoan sealed the win in stoppage time, as Cedric Bakambu bamboozled the Hebei defense before presenting Hou Yongyong with a tap-in. Enditem