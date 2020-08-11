CSL Roundup: Shijiazhuang takes first win, Chongqing draws with Qingdao

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Shijiazhuang Ever Bright chalked up their first victory after defeating Tianjin Teda 3-0 in the fourth round of the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Tuesday.

Shijiazhuang broke the deadlock just nine minutes after the kick-off, as Zheng Zhiyun collected a precise pass from Luiz Guilherme and lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper, creating an easy opportunity for Zhong Jiyu.

“I was so excited and happy. It’s my first goal in the league,” said defender Zhong afterwards.

The second goal for Shijiazhuang came in the 81st minute, as forward Zang Yifeng swept in and slotted home a rebound after Matheus Leite’s volley was blocked by the goalkeeper.

Shijiazhuang made it 3-0 right before injury-time, as Leite launched a fast counter-attack and knocked the ball to Guilherme who jinked past several defenders and scored with a low shot.

“It’s a sweet victory for us, because we finally got our first win this season,” said Shijiazhuang coach Afshin Ghotbi.

In the other game in the CSL’s Suzhou division, Chongqing Dangdai Lifan drew 0-0 with Qingdao Huanghai in a drab encounter.

Qingdao played most of the match with 10 men after defender Wang Wei was sent off in the 38th minute for a foul on Polish midfielder Adrian Mierzejewski.

Chongqing had their best chance in the 62nd minute as Jiang Zhe received a rebound and unleashed a long-range volley but was denied by Qingdao goalkeeper Liu Zhenli. Enditem