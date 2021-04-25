CSL Roundup: Wuhan draws Hebei, Shanghai defeats Beijing in CSL

SUZHOU, China, April 23 (Xinhua) — Hebei FC was held by Wuhan FC 1-1, while Shanghai Shenhua forced a 2-1 victory over Beijing FC in the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Friday.

The first half saw tense confrontations from both teams and ended with a 0-0 draw. After two goals were parried by Wuhan’s goalie Dong Chunyu, Hebei opened the scoring in the 47th minute, when Yin Hongbo who entered as a substitute just two minutes ago jinked Dong and knocked in the rebound with a perfect pass from his fellow player Cui Lin.

However, the 27-year-old Ivorian forward Jean Evrard Kouassi helped Wuhan to claim a point with a header in 58th minute, as his teammate Li Hang hit an accurate cross. Two minutes later, Pan Ximing’s header hit the crossbar, Hebei lost the best chance to take a lead once again.

“It’s rather difficult to play in the first game of the league matches every year, and we kept highly focused throughout the game. I expect a better performance in the following games,” said Yin at the post-game press conference.

In the other game, Colombian midfield Giovanni Moreno led Shanghai with a powerful header, assisted by Yu Hanchao in the 59th minute. Six minutes later, the 35-year-old helped to add another goal for his team with a quick push by Wu Xi.

Beijing finally got their chance to save some face in overtime, as defender Li Lei slotted the goal into the net in the box in the 91st minute. Enditem