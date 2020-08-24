Cuba declares Information Phase in face of Tropical Storm Laura

HAVANA, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Cuba’s Civil Defense (DC) organization decreed on Saturday that the eastern provinces of the country have entered into the Information Phase given the proximity of Tropical Storm Laura, whose projected path could affect the entire nation.

Cuban authorities expect that, starting Sunday, a gradual deterioration in weather conditions will occur in the eastern region with an increase in rainfall, although the strength of winds and the storm surge will depend on the evolution of the storm.

“Taking into account the characteristics of this hydrometeorological event, it was decided to establish the Information Phase for the provinces of the eastern region starting at 2:00 p.m. (18:00 GMT),” the DC said in a statement.

The organization directed government institutions at all levels in these provinces to comply with the measures outlined in their disaster risk reduction plans while paying special attention to the control of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tropical Storm Laura is now over Puerto Rico and is expected to later hit the Dominican Republic before moving on to eastern Cuba.

Western Cuba is also in the Information Phase, with Tropical Storm Marco projected to cause a gradual increase in rainfall in the region. Marco is currently about 100 kilometers south of Cuba and is advancing toward the eastern coast of Mexico. Enditem