Cuba pledges help for DRCongo to fight COVID-19

KAMPALA, Uganda

Cuba pledged Friday to support the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Cuba’s Ambassador to Kinshasa Eva Yelina Silva Walker made the offer in a meeting with DRC’s Foreign Minister Marie Therese Tumba Nzeza in the capital.

The offer was made by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez who already sent the offer to his DRC counterpart.

“During the exchanges, Eva Yelina affirmed the availability of her country to intervene in the DRC within the framework of health care during this period of the fight against COVID-19,” according to a statement following the meeting.

Nzeza thanked Cuba for the offer and for similar interventions in different countries. She expressed DRC’s wish to see Cuba’s support materialize in the DRC.

The Foreign Ministry expressed willingness to work with the Cuban ambassador to promote diplomatic and cooperation between the two countries.

On March 10, DRC officials confirmed its first case of the deadly pandemic when a Belgium national visited the country. He was later quarantined at hospital in Kinshasa.

The number of the COVID-19 cases rose to 134 with four deaths in the DRC.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Data shows more than 1 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll nearing 60,000, and recoveries more than 225,500.