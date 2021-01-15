Cuba registers 550 new COVID-19 cases

HAVANA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Cuba reported 550 new infections of COVID-19 on Wednesday, setting a record for the sixth consecutive day, official data showed.

The figure brought the accumulated count to 16,044 cases, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported, adding that three more deaths were recorded, raising the death toll to 158.

MINSAP’s National Director of Epidemiology Francisco Duran said more severe restriction measures will be necessary as January sees the most COVID-19 cases since the pandemic first hit the Caribbean island.

Cuban authorities have placed the country’s 34 municipalities in the epidemic stage, including the capital of Havana, which has registered the highest number of cases.

This stage signifies restrictions on people’s mobility, transport and trade, and public and educational activities, as well as possible lockdowns in highly contagious areas. Enditem