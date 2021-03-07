Cuba registers 777 new COVID-19 cases in a day

HAVANA, March 5 (Xinhua) — The Cuban Public Health Ministry on Friday reported 777 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths, amid a third outbreak of the virus that began in January on the island.

In his daily television address, the ministry’s national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran reported that currently, accumulated totals reached 54,085 cases and 341 deaths.

“This marks 11 days with less than 1,000 cases, but the epidemiological situation is still very complex,” the expert stressed.

The resurgence has forced the implementation of measures such as the suspension of the school year and the closure of hotels, rental homes, bars and restaurants throughout the country.

In addition, since the beginning of February, travelers arriving in the Caribbean nation are required to quarantine, and the list of countries with restricted regular flights has been expanded. Enditem