Cuba registers 806 new cases of COVID-19

HAVANA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Cuba reported 806 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 38,289, as well as five deaths, for a total of 266, reported the Ministry of Public Health.

According to the ministry, 37 patients are in the intensive care units of Cuban hospitals and 33 are in serious condition.

The director of hygiene and epidemiology at the ministry, Francisco Duran, said that of the total new cases, 784 occurred through community transmission and 22 had been imported.

All 15 provinces of the Caribbean country have registered infections, while the city of Havana continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic. The Cuban capital reported 387 infections in one day, followed by Santiago de Cuba (116) and Guantanamo (92). Enditem