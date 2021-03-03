Cuba registers over 50,000 COVID-19 cases

HAVANA, March 1 (Xinhua) — Cuba’s Public Health Ministry on Monday reported 811 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 50,590, as well as two more deaths for an accumulation of 324.

During his daily televised report, the ministry’s national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran said that of the total number of cases in one day, 804 were community transmitted, indicating that community transmission is still very high.

Havana, the epicenter of the pandemic, recorded 377 infections in the period, followed by the western province of Pinar del Rio with 85 and Camaguey Province with 60, Duran said.

Since January, the island has been experiencing a third wave of infections, which has led authorities to re-implement measures in the country such as the suspension of classes and the closure of hotels, rental homes, bars and restaurants. Enditem