Cuba registers record number of COVID-19 deaths in January

HAVANA, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Cuba added on Wednesday four deaths from the COVID-19 to the accumulated January death toll, which stands at 58, making it the month with the most deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, a new record of COVID-19 infections for a day was also set at 825, with the highest number of community transmissions recorded as well at 801.

“There is a significant transmission in all provinces and municipalities of the country, so protocols and measures to confront the pandemic are being adjusted,” said The ministry’s national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran.

The Caribbean country has accumulated 23,439 cases, with 18,325 recoveries and 204 deaths. Enditem