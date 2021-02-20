Cuba sees 923 COVID-19 infections in a day as caseload climbs to 41,688

HAVANA, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Cuba on Thursday reported 923 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in the past day, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive to 41,688.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, in the same period, five more people died of the disease, raising the death toll to 282.

Some 5,098 cases are currently considered active, including 62 patients in intensive care units: 40 in serious and 22 in critical condition.

The ministry’s director of hygiene and epidemiology, Francisco Duran, said during his usual daily televised pandemic report that the numbers show there is community transmission of the virus in all provinces.

The capital Havana has the biggest outbreak, registering 461 new cases of infection in the past day, followed by the southeast province of Santiago de Cuba, with 117 new cases, and western Pinar del Rio province, with 87 new cases, said Duran. Enditem