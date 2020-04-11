Cuba starts to distribute Chinese medical supplies amid virus outbreak

HAVANA, April 9 (Xinhua) — Cuba started on Thursday to distribute medical supplies donated by China to help stem the spread of COVID-19 nationwide.

Some 500 infrared thermometers, 2,000 sets of protective clothing, goggles and shoe covers, 2,000 N95 face masks and 10,000 surgical masks donated by the Chinese government arrived in Cuba on Sunday night.

Also on Sunday, 10,000 protective suits and 100,000 face masks, donated by China’s Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., reached the country.

Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Chen Xi said more donations from China are expected to arrive in the Caribbean nation.

“We will continue working together. We hope Cubans can successfully address COVID-19 with unity and discipline,” he said during a visit to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health’s warehouses on the outskirts of the capital.

Rolando Rederos, director general of Cuban medical supplies company MEDICUBA, highlighted the importance of this donation for the island.

“China has always stood by Cuba. We are working very hard to distribute the Chinese aid across the country,” he said.

The Chinese government and companies have been helping Cuba combat the epidemic since first confirmed cases were reported on the island in March.

Cuba has reported 515 cases and 15 deaths from coronavirus so far.