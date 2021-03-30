Cuba surpasses 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases, highest in two weeks

HAVANA, March 30 (Xinhua) — Cuban health authorities reported on Tuesday 1,008 new COVID-19 infections in the last day, the highest figure in two weeks, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 74,212, as well as four more deaths to total 421.

“Today’s indicators show the complexity of the epidemiological situation, since there is significant transmission in a large part of the country,” the Public Health Ministry’s national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran said during his daily broadcast.

Havana, the country’s pandemic epicenter, registered 558 cases in the last day and an incidence rate of 314.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest on the island.

Authorities are maintaining restrictive health measures in the capital that include limiting overnight mobility, as well as severe fines for those who do not wear masks or wear them incorrectly.

Since January, Cuba has been facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections, which forced the re-application of measures such as the suspension of the school year and the closure of public places throughout the country. Enditem