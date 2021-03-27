Cuba surpasses 70,000 COVID-19 cases

HAVANA, March 26 (Xinhua) — Cuba reported on Friday 832 new COVID-19 infections in the last day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70,634, along with five more deaths to a total of 413, the Public Health Ministry said.

The ministry’s director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran reported in his daily broadcast that of the infections registered in the last day, 805 of them were contacts of confirmed cases, which verifies the high level of transmission in the Caribbean country.

He also pointed out that more than half of the cases diagnosed in the past day were located in Havana, the epicenter of the pandemic on the island.

In the capital, authorities maintain restrictive health measures that include limiting mobility from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., as well as severe fines for those who do not wear masks or wear them incorrectly.

Since January, Cuba has been facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections, forcing authorities to re-apply restrictive measures such as the suspension of the school year and the closure of public places throughout the country. Enditem