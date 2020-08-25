Cuban-born businessman Maximo Alvarez compares Joe Biden to Fidel Castro in RNC address

Maximo Alvarez, a Cuban-American businessman, told the Republican National Convention that the Democrats were emulating the ideas espoused by the communist government that his family had fled from when he was a boy.

The Florida resident and founder of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of mainly being interested in power for himself, exposing the United States to policies that “destroyed” his native country of Cuba.

“I have seen people like this before. I’ve seen movements like this before. I’ve seen ideas like this before. I am here to tell you – we cannot let them take over our country,” Alvarez warned. “I heard the promises of Fidel Castro. And I can never forget all those who grew up around me, who looked like me, who suffered and starved and died because they believed those empty promises. They swallowed the communist poison pill.”

Alvarez, who came to the United States when he was thirteen, said that he was shocked by the rioting and violence in Seattle, Chicago, and Portland, and lambasted nationwide calls to defund law enforcement as dangerous and reminiscent of his childhood in Cuba.

Cuban-American businessman Maximo Alvarez gave a teary RNC speech decrying Communism and comparing Joe Biden to Fidel Castro.“I’ve seen ideas like this before, and I am here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country,” said Alvarez. https://t.co/qujr6GoLmNpic.twitter.com/NUecttRt1w — POLITICO (@politico) August 25, 2020

“When I see history being rewritten, when I hear the promises—I hear echoes of a former life I never wanted to hear again. I see shadows I thought I had outrun,” he said.

Describing Donald Trump as a “friend,” the businessman hailed the US president for “fighting the forces of anarchy and communism.” He cautioned that a Democratic victory in November would “hand the country over to those dangerous forces.”

The Republicans have repeatedly claimed that ongoing anti-racism demonstrations across the country, which have often descended into violence and vandalism, represent America’s future under Democratic leadership. Trump has accused state and city governments of failing to rein in the protesters, calling for “law and order” to be restored.

