Cuffe Biden Owens has a net worth in the millions of dollars.

Cuffe Biden Owens is said to have a net worth of millions of dollars.

Cuffe Biden Owens, President Joe Biden’s nephew, recently divorced Meghan O’Toole King.

Megan made the announcement after only two months of marriage on December 27, 2021.

Cuffe married Meghan on October 11, 2021.

Following their relationship becoming public last month, the couple married at Cuffe’s childhood home in Pennsylvania.

Megan told Brides that she and her partner met on a dating app.

“We met on a dating app, texted for a day or two, and then talked for five hours the first time we spoke,” she explained.

Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis by the time the call ended.

Louis departed in about eight hours.

We were back on the East Coast within a week, meeting his family and beginning to plan our future together; we hadn’t seen each other in weeks.”

Cuffe’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million dollars.

He is a well-known attorney in Los Angeles.

Cuffe earned his bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and went on to law school at the University of Southern California.

Cuffe rose to prominence after it was revealed that he has ties to Vice President Joe Biden.

Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe, is a prominent figure in the Democratic Party.

Valerie Biden, the attorney’s mother, is the president’s sister.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden, the first lady, attended Cuffe and Meghan’s wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday.

Meghan is a former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member.

She is from Missouri and was previously married to Jim Emmonds, a retired Major League Baseball player with whom she has a daughter and twin boys.

Jim filed for divorce in 2019, after they had been married for five years.

According to US Magazine, Megahn and Cuffe married after only a few weeks of dating.

Megan’s public announcement of their breakup was covered by People magazine.

On one Instagram Story slide, she began, “I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage,” she said.

“I’m frightened.

“This situation is devastating,” the 37-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum continued.

“Obviously, this isn’t what I had in mind when I made my vows — and I’m surprised and disappointed by how things have turned out.”

