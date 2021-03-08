Cultural center transformed from former coal mine in Genk, Belgium

Photo taken on March 2, 2021 shows the “Labyrinth”, an experimental sculptural maze erected at C-Mine, a cultural center transformed from a former coal mine, in Genk, Belgium. With an area of 37.5 square metres and walls of up to five metres in height, the work is explored as a spatial experience in a unique composition of wall and void. Within the maze, visitors can discover numerous spaces which allow them to experience the surroundings from new perspectives. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)