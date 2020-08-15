Cultural heritage authorities recommend 100 exhibitions on traditional Chinese culture

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) has published a list of the country’s 100 recommended exhibition programs promoting traditional Chinese culture in 2020.

The exhibitions feature different aspects of traditional Chinese culture and core socialist values, with themes ranging from poverty alleviation to the battle against COVID-19, and from ethnic culture to revolutionary history.

This year’s recommendation event has seen a record number of 240 candidate applications from cultural relic departments and museums nationwide since its launch in January, according to the NCHA.

The NCHA has launched the event annually since 2015. Enditem