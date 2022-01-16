Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries says the BBC licence fee will be scrapped as she imposes a freeze.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries says the BBC licence fee will be abolished as she imposes a moratorium.

The BBC has rallied its supporters after the Culture Secretary stated that the mandatory charge will be phased out by 2027.

After announcing that the next licence fee settlement “will be the last,” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was accused of making the BBC pay for the Prime Minister’s Downing Street scandals.

Ms Dorries will announce a review this week to look into alternative funding options for the BBC, including a Netflix-style subscription.

She plans to keep the fee for a color license flat at £159 until April 2024 under a new deal, which will result in a significant real-terms funding cut for the corporation.

The government will have the opportunity to replace the mandatory charge entirely under a new Royal Charter set to be enacted in 2027.

The BBC warned ministers that a freeze would force it to make £1 billion in additional savings, making popular shows like Line of Duty more difficult to produce.

More jobs would be lost in the news and local services.

According to reports, the freeze is part of “Operation Red Meat,” a series of eye-catching plans aimed at swaying the Tory backbenchers who will decide the prime minister’s fate.

“This license fee announcement will be the last,” Ms Dorries, one of Johnson’s closest cabinet allies and a long-time BBC critic, said in a tweet.

The days of bailiffs knocking on doors and threatening the elderly with prison sentences are gone.”

“Now is the time to talk about and debate new ways to fund, support, and sell great British content,” says the author.

Conservative MPs have accused the BBC of covering Mr Johnson’s party scandals in an “excessive” and “biased” manner.

Adding a monthly fee to utility bills is one of the alternative funding methods that will be discussed.

Former Media Minister John Whittingdale told i that the licence fee would eventually be replaced by a government-funded payment for core services like news, supplemented by a voluntary subscription for entertainment and sport.

Supporters gathered to rally behind the BBC.

“If you really think your Government can win back the public by tossing out a panicky weekend threat to the BBC, then you under-estimate the level of support, admiration, and respect the public has for it,” Armando Iannucci, the creator of The Thick of It, told Ms Dorries.

It’s more likely to be your last, in my opinion.

