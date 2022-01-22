Culture Secretary’s promised shake-up of the BBC cannot come soon enough.

The Culture Secretary’s plan to freeze the annual licence fee of £159 for two years is a great start.

Director General Tim Davie has been wailing about how this will result in massive programming cuts and job losses.

However, as we’ve revealed today, the broadcaster is still squandering millions of pounds in licence fee money on ridiculous woke projects.

Under Mr Davie’s £525,000-a-year watch, the Corporation has hired yet more bosses at exorbitant salaries.

For a three-day week, one diversity champion earns a whopping £267,000 per year.

“That is just the start,” the Beeb claims, claiming that it has already set aside £12 million of its Radio and Music budget for virtue-signaling content.

Meanwhile, it encourages people to listen to woke podcasts while censoring “politically incorrect” jokes in classic shows.

The tragedy is that the Corporation’s efforts to demonstrate that it is “relevant” to younger generations may be futile.

They’re already flocking to Netflix and Amazon.

More and more people will be perplexed as to why they should pay the BBC’s out-of-date licence fee if they never watch it.

The time has surely come to turn off the BBC’s obligatory cash tap.

BORIS Johnson is holed up at Chequers this weekend, waiting with bated breath for civil servant Sue Gray’s make-or-break decision on Downing Street lockdown parties.

However, before MPs and voters pass judgment, they should consider his very real accomplishments.

Following Theresa May’s government’s crippling paralysis, Boris promised and delivered Brexit.

In the 2019 General Election, he won a massive 80-seat majority.

He was almost killed by Covid, but he recovered, much like the British economy under his leadership.

His world-beating vaccine rollout has enabled the United Kingdom to lead Europe out of the pandemic.

All of this despite the Opposition’s hysterical abuse and sniping from MPs who owe their careers to his vigour.

Yes, he has made numerous errors and has been slow in apologizing.

However, when looking at the numbers, the Tory MPs who will decide on the PM’s fate will have to consider his accomplishments as well as the fact that Red Wall constituencies voted for his vision of equality.

The United Kingdom requires a government that is focused on voters’ daily concerns, such as the frightening cost-of-living crisis.

BoJo must demonstrate that he still has the ability to seize the day.