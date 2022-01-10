Cumberland County commissioners oppose tolling the I-83South Bridge.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s proposed tolling of the I-83South Bridge to pay for the cost of replacing this span over the Susquehanna River was rejected by Cumberland County commissioners on Monday.

Tolling this bridge, which is used by an estimated 125,000 vehicles per day, would have negative consequences for the county’s West Shore due to traffic trying to avoid paying the fee, according to the resolution signed by all three commissioners.

If passed, the resolution states, “[traffic and vehicle congestion on local roads]will be further burdened by increasing traffic backlogs, travel delays, and congestion through commercial and residential areas.”

Other potential consequences highlighted in the resolution include the negative financial impact on businesses from having to pay tolls, decreased business for retail shops and restaurants due to traffic congestion near their establishments, and traffic impacts that could cause emergency responders to be delayed.

It also claims that it would have a disparate impact on low- to moderate-income people who use the bridge to commute to work on both sides of the river.

The I-83South Bridge is one of nine PennDOT bridges that could be tollable.

If the project is approved, tolls on the South Bridge will initially range from (dollar)1 to (dollar)2 in each direction for passenger vehicles, with trucks charged four to six times more.

It is possible that tolling will begin as early as next year.

The funds raised through E-ZPass would be used to replace the South Bridge, which is located a short distance downstream from the current structure, over a seven- to eight-year period beginning in 2025.

The replacement project is expected to cost between (dollar)600 million and (dollar)700 million dollars.

Several West Shore communities have spoken out against the proposed tolling of this important bridge in the Capital Region.

While many people agree that the bridge needs to be replaced, they prefer alternative funding options like those suggested in a report released by Gov.

The Transportation Advisory Committee of Tom Wolf made an offer.

Bridge tolling was one of the 18 options identified by the committee, according to the county commissioners’ resolution.

They included a fee for vehicle miles traveled, a (dollar)1 to (dollar)2 surcharge on package delivery, doubling the vehicle registration fee, and an electric vehicle charge.

