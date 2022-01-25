Cumberland County has launched a new mental health and counseling program for emergency responders.

Cumberland County has announced the launch of a new mental health and counseling program for first responders.

It is not for the faint of heart to serve as a first responder.

There has never been.

Those who work in this field are frequently confronted with a traumatic event.

They are sometimes forced to deal with the consequences of some of the most heinous acts that humans can commit.

But in Cumberland County, the work may have become a little more empathetic, if not exactly kinder and gentler.

This is thanks to the First Responder Assistance Network, a new county-funded program aimed at providing occupation-specific, professional counseling and therapy to all police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and dispatch center workers who, after a particularly bad situation, or a series of bad situations, indicate that they need someone to lean on for a while.

The new program grew out of a volunteer-led Critical Incident Stress Management Team that started in 2018.

Peer group members were taught active listening and how to relate to their peers in order to help them work through their problems.

According to 911 Supervisor and CISM Team manager Michael Snyder, the new assistance network is an extension of that for those who need professional help.

The Cumberland program is being offered by State College-based first responder counseling service “On The Job And Off,” which has specifically trained counselors on the ins and outs of emergency services practices.

What does it mean, for example, to have someone die in your arms while you are terrified? Or to find the bodies of small children at a fire scene? What about when a coworker is killed in the line of duty?

It’s clear that the cost of these occurrences is substantial.

At Tuesday’s rollout, which was attended by police chiefs, EMTs, fire chiefs, and others, the group was asked how many of them knew a colleague who had left the field because they had seen too much trauma and were unable or unwilling to process any more.

Almost every person in the room raised their hand.

Snyder described his job as a dispatcher as "kind of like watching…

