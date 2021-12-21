Cumberland County is getting another Panera Bread.

Cumberland County will get another Panera Bread.

A new Panera Bread is set to open on the Carlisle Pike.

A new drive-through Panera Bread Café is coming to the Silver Creek Plaza shopping center in Hampden Township, located at 6391 Carlisle Pike.

The land development plan was recommended for conditional approval by the Hampden Township Planning Commission earlier this month.

The plan has yet to be approved by the township board of commissioners.

According to Richard Jordan III, president and CEO of Smith Land and Improvement Corporation, the shopping center’s owner, construction is expected to begin soon if the plan is approved.

Next year, the 4,150-square-foot restaurant is set to open.

REI Co-op, which opened earlier this year, is the anchor of the Silver Creek Plaza shopping center, which also houses Buffalo Wild Wings, Fandamp;M Trust, and Urban Churn Ice Cream.

The new Panera Bread will join the West Shore’s existing Panera Bread locations in Camp Hill and Silver Spring Township’s Silver Spring Square shopping center.

Susquehanna Union Green in Susquehanna Township also has a new Panera Bread.

In 2019, another Panera Bread opened in Swatara Township’s High Pointe Commons.

According to the company website, Panera Bread has 111 locations in Pennsylvania.

– Associated Press

