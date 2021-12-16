Cumberland County is spreading holiday cheer once again by providing gifts for underprivileged children.

Cumberland County Children and Youth Services has been collecting and distributing gifts to children in need for more than 22 years.

The generosity of county employees, residents, and businesses will benefit more than 450 children this year, according to a press release.

Caseworkers from Children and Youth Services are delivering gifts to children throughout the county in the days leading up to the holidays.

The department provides professional social services to safeguard children’s safety and welfare, to preserve, support, and strengthen families, and to identify alternative care, a safe environment, and a permanent home for children who are unable to remain in their homes.

The department would not be able to reach as many children without the generosity of its donors, according to the release.

AgChoice, Allen Distribution, Baby Feet Child Care, Capital Blue Cross, Carlisle United Methodist Church, Cumberland County Employees, King and Crawford Family, Newburg First Church of God, Shiremanstown Church of God, Young’s United Methodist Church, UPMC Harrisburg, Toys for Tots, US Army War College, Project Linus, Encompass Health, Welch Family, and the Pryor Family are among those who have donated.

In addition, the Cumberland County Juvenile Probation Office is assisting eight families in need by delivering live Christmas trees donated by Elicker’s Tree Farm in Dillsburg, according to a press release.

In addition, Recycle Bicycle in Harrisburg donated nine bicycles to the office, which were given to children in need.

