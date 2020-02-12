Cure rate for coronavirus infection rises in China: health official

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The proportion of patients cured from diseases caused by the novel coronavirus infection in China rose to 8.2 percent from 1.3 percent on Jan. 27, Mi Feng, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC), said Monday.

Those rates in Hubei Province and its capital city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, were 6.1 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively, compared with 1.7 percent and 2.6 percent on Jan. 27, Mi said at a press conference in Beijing.

“The results preliminarily show the effectiveness of medical treatment. For Hubei and Wuhan, their capacities of medical treatment have been remarkably reinforced thanks to the support of medical personnel coming from across the country, and the increase of hospital beds,” Mi said.

A total of 632 cured patients were discharged on Sunday, including 356 in Hubei. The cumulative number of cured patients was 3,281 by the end of Sunday.

The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 40,171 by the end of Sunday, and 908 people had died of the virus infection.