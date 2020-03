Mr. Ye, a cured COVID-19 patient, donates plasma at Ningxia Blood Center in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 1, 2020. Mr. Ye donated 400 mm of plasma here on Sunday, which will be used to treat patients infected with COVID-19. Mr. Ye was the 6th cured patient donating plasma in Ningxia, where the first plasma-treated patient was discharged from hospital on Feb. 29. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)