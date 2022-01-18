Currys driver sent creepy texts to my girlfriend, but we got even with a catfish prank and requested a threesome.

Curry’s driver sent creepy texts to my girlfriend, but we got even with a catfish prank and requested a threesome.

A “creepy” Currys driver was catfished by a boyfriend who asked for a threesome as he started texting his fiancee after dropping off their washing machine.

After making the delivery at her home in Bradford, West Yorkshire, Kacey Wheeler, 21, received texts from the worker who “couldn’t stop staring at her.”

Following the bloke’s departure, the 21-year-old called her fiance, Ryan Sagar, to joke that the man, who only went by the name Jordan, was “in love with her.”

However, less than 20 minutes later, the worker texted Ryan’s number that he found on his delivery sheet.

Ryan, perplexed, saw an opportunity to embarrass the driver, so he pretended to be his fiancee Kacey.

He started a six-hour flirty text exchange that has been shared over 2,500 times on Facebook.

Ryan began chatting with Jordan, posing as his six-month-pregnant fiancee, who boasted about being a former prison “bad boy” and suggested they “meet up to get this washer sorted.”

After boasting about earning £36,000 per year, Ryan, 22, even asked Jordan to be his sugar daddy during the chat.

Electrician Ryan believes his late-night request for a THREESOME and description of naughty bedroom kinks, which included a request that he dress up as a Marvel superhero, intimidated the delivery worker.

When the Currys driver tried to carry on the conversation the next day, Ryan abruptly cut him off, saying, “F**k off now, I’m bored,” and revealing Jordan had been conversing with Kacey’s fiance for hours.

Despite the lighthearted prank, Ryan was irritated by the delivery man’s “cheek,” and Kacey now claims she is afraid to accept deliveries without her fiance present.

Currys said it was taking the matter “very seriously” and that an investigation is underway.

“As soon as I opened the door, I saw one of the guys just didn’t take his eyes off me,” Kacey, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, said.

“At first, I didn’t take it seriously and thought it was amusing.”

He was staring right at me.

“The other guy simply came in, dropped the washer, and then left, but the other guy refused to leave.”

He lingered nearby, directing me to the appropriate location and opening drawers.

“It was creepy, but I just thought it was strange at the time.”

I was winding Ryan up by telling him the driver was in love with me, and when he said he’d gotten texts from him, I thought he was joking.

“I can’t believe he just snatched my number from the sheet and…

