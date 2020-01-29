Curtis Blaydes demands UFC title shot after Junior dos Santos demolition

Blaydes turned on the style at UFC Fight Night 166 over the weekend and is now after the gold in the heavyweight division

Curtis Blaydes is adamant he deserves the next crack at the heavyweight title following his emphatic victory over former champion Junior dos Santos.

‘Razor’ locked horns with the Brazilian last Sunday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 166 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 28-year-old stopped the former 265lb king via second-round TKO to secure his third win on the bounce.

And after picking up the biggest victory of his career, the American firmly believes his next fight should be for UFC gold.

“I want that title shot. I’m next,” Blaydes said. “I’ve showed you I got the wrestling, I’ve showed you I got the hands. I don’t know what else I gotta do. I want that title shot.”

Blaydes admits he was honoured to have shared the cage with Dos Santos, who has suffered back-to-back stoppage losses in his last two outings.

He said: “Going in there against a guy like Junior who is a legitimate legend and one of OGs of the sport – being able to share the octagon with him was an honour.

“But to get the W in the main event and the way we did it, I couldn’t ask for nothing better.”

The heavyweight division is currently in limbo as champion Stipe Miocic is on the sidelines with an eye injury, which has put the UFC’s plans for a trilogy fight between the Croatian-American and Daniel Cormier on hold.

Miocic has already undergone surgery on his damaged retina but may need to go back under the knife later this year.

Blaydes is willing to wait for his crack the title but is eager to stay busy in 2020, saying: “I like to be active.

“I like to get in at least three fights a year. I could wait five to six months, but nothing I say tonight is in stone. It literally just happened.

“Who knows what happens with [Francis] Ngannou, [Jaizinho] Rozenstruik and ‘DC’ – I don’t know what’s going on.”