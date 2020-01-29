Curtis Scott arrested after Australia Day party at Ivy nightclub with NRL stars

NRL rising star Curtis Scott had to be tasered by police after he punched and kicked an officer following a long Australia Day of partying with teammates.

Scott, 22, was arrested on Driver Avenue, outside the Sydney Cricket Ground, about 12.45am on Monday after reports that he was ‘behaving erratically’.

When police tried to apprehend him he allegedly lashed out at an officer, assaulting them on a number of occasions with kicks and punches.

Officers had to use Taser guns to subdue the Canberra Raiders star recruit.

Scott spent the night behind bars at Surry Hills Police Station before being charged with six offences and ordered to face the Downing Centre Local Court in February.

Scott had spent Australia Day with current and former teammates at Ivy nightclub in Sydney’s CBD.

In a statement, NSW Police said they located Scott on the grounds of the SCG and now demolished Sydney Football Stadium.

‘About 12.45am this morning police were called to Driver Ave at Moore Park following reports a man was acting erratically,’ a spokeswoman said.

‘Surry Hills Local Area Command located the man and attempted to assist him. The 22-year-old man allegedly became aggressive and kicked and punched one of the officers.

‘The man was Tasered and arrested.’

Scott is facing six charges including two counts of assaulting an officer in execution of duty, two counts of behaving in offensive manner, and one count of entering trust lands after being requested to leave.

He was granted conditional bail due to appear in the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Scott spent Australia Day partying alongside his fellow Canberra Raiders teammates George Williams, John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead, Jack Murchie and Ryan Sutton.

His former Melbourne Storm teammate Josh Addo-Carr was also in attendance.

Videos posted to Instagram by Scott and his friends showed the group partying from early afternoon into the evening.

By nightfall Scott had unbuttoned his short-sleeve shirt, but was still wearing his dark sunglasses.

A night earlier Scott was reportedly searched for drugs at the Clovelly Hotel, but was found to have nothing in his possession, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The NRL young gun recently signed with the Canberra Raiders after four years at the Melbourne Storm.

He was allowed to make the move to the Storm’s rival despite having two years left on his contract.

The star centre had been in Sydney over the long weekend to see family and friends.

In a statement, the Canberra Raiders said: (We) have been made aware of an incident involving Curtis Scott.

‘The club has informed the NRL integrity unit and will work with them on the investigation.

‘The club will be making no further comment.’