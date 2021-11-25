Customers at a London McDonald’s were shocked to discover WORMS in the drinks machine after a whistleblower leaked video.

THIS is the terrifying moment a McDonald’s employee in London shines a torch on WORMS inside a soft drinks machine.

The gruesome footage, which was captured at a branch in Old Kent Road, south of London, has disgusted customers.

Earthworms writhe in the machine’s drain, as seen in a video posted on TikTok by whistleblower @McOldKentRoad.

The user, who does not speak in the video, captioned the film with the word’maggots.’

Officials from the massive chain, on the other hand, say the creatures were actually worms, a clarification that is unlikely to make customers happy.

They said the drinks station was shut down right away and a thorough cleaning was done.

“We take cleanliness and hygiene very seriously,” the spokesperson said to MyLondon.

“Unfortunately, we were made aware of a problem in the drain serving our Old Kent Road restaurant’s drinks station a few weeks ago.

“We shut down the drinks station right away, and our hygiene team figured out what was causing the problem, which they fixed before we did a deep clean.”

“The area was inspected by outside experts, and no drinks were served to customers until the problem was fully resolved,” says the company.

On TikTok, the video has been viewed 400,000 times.

Many of those who saw it have expressed their displeasure.

“At least once a week,” one user said, to which the original poster replied, “Don’t.”

“I come here every day,” said another.

“There’s a reason it’s Monopoly’s cheapest property,” a third joked.

Others compared it to “a Stranger Things episode.”

Maggots were reportedly seen dropping from the ceiling of a McDonald’s in Beckton, East London, prompting the creation of the revolting video.

Last week, a diner captured wriggling larvae on the table and the floor.

McDonald’s issued an apology and announced that the store would be closed immediately.