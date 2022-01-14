Customers at Aldi are divided over a new product that some say is “better than Greggs.”

Customers at Aldi are divided over a new product that some claim is “better than Greggs.”

Aldi posted information about its newest pastry product on Facebook, but customers were divided in their reactions, with some calling it “amazing” and others giving it a less favorable review.

Aldi has launched a new vegan product, and customers are split on whether it is “way better than Greggs ones.”

On Thursday, the budget behemoth announced the launch of its new No Sausage Bean and Vegan Melt Bakes on its Facebook page.

The product is designed to be a meat substitute for those who are unable or unwilling to consume meat.

“So good you won’t believe it’s vegan,” Aldi wrote alongside the post.

Get yours right now in the store!”

Within hours, the post had received over 3,600 likes and nearly 1,500 comments.

“THESE ARE AMAZING! WAY BETTER THAN THE GREGG’S!” wrote one.

“I’m not vegan, but I thought I’d give these a try because they looked tasty, and they didn’t disappoint,” said another.

They were extremely friendly.

I’ll definitely be purchasing these again.”

“Aldi’s vegan range is doing exceptionally well.

“I’m hoping it lasts past January,” said a third.

“You’re killing it with the vegan options, Aldi!” said a fourth.

“My teenage son loved these and is usually a fan of Greggs meat version! Win for the animals and the planet!” said another.

Other users, on the other hand, were less enthusiastic about the vegan baked goods.

“Thanks, but meat belongs in a sausage,” one person said.

“You keep bending for people who make a life choice,” one person countered.

“How about regular gluten-free products for those who require it due to medical reasons?”

“Rather than everyone shoving veganism down our throats, how about more gluten-free options?” agreed a third.

“It absolutely amazes me how vegans want to eat things that taste like meat,” a fourth said.