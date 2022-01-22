Customers at McDonald’s have been chastised for having to remove their work boots before entering the restaurant.

Customers have been chastised by McDonald’s for being required to remove their work boots before entering the restaurant.

A GROUP OF FARMERS has blasted McDonald’s for requiring them to remove their clean work boots before entering the restaurant.

Because the fast food chain prides itself on using produce from British farms, the students said they were “shocked” by the fast food chain’s treatment of them.

They were on their way to the Crewe branch to eat on Monday when they were stopped at the door.

They were surprised when a restaurant employee told them they couldn’t eat there unless they took off their “dealer” farm boots, which they claimed were clean.

They decided to leave them outside the door so they wouldn’t go hungry at Maccies.

Local builders were allowed entry in their “filfthy” boots, according to the Reaseheath Agricultural College students, who claimed the chain was operating with double standards.

Jamie Goode, 16, of Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, said, “They were surprised when they wouldn’t let us in.”

We couldn’t get enough of them and couldn’t stop laughing at them.

“This lady stood there and told us that before we could enter, we needed to take off our boots.”

“Our boots were all clean and not muddy, but they wouldn’t let us in until we took them off.”

“A lot of the workers came in wearing their boots, which were filthy.”

Jamie believes that someone from his college may have told the restaurant staff that students should not be allowed to enter with their boots on.

“When we asked why we weren’t allowed in, they said Reaseheath [college]said we should be told to remove our boots,” he explained.

“However, when we returned to the college, they claimed they were unaware of such a course.”

“They said it was probably a health and safety issue, but it’s not right if construction workers are allowed inside with their boots on.”

He went on to say, “We have no idea how they knew we were from the college because we didn’t have our ID badges on or anything.”

“We work with over 23,000 farmers across the UK and Ireland as proud supporters of British and Irish agriculture,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said.

“We have a strong relationship with the local Agricultural College, and we have an agreement in place that requires students who visit our restaurant to remove their wellington boots so that we can maintain the high standards that all of our customers expect.”

“We appreciate the college’s and students’ cooperation, and we hope to see them at our restaurant again soon.”