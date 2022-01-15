Customers at Sainsbury’s are being given an urgent update about bogus credit card charges.

Customers at Sainsbury’s have been given an urgent update after a number of people were charged by mistake, with the supermarket saying it was “investigating” the situation.

Customers who use a Sainsbury’s credit card should check their statements for any erroneous charges.

A number of Sainsbury’s Bank customers have been charged money they do not owe.

On January 2, some bank customers had £12 taken out of their accounts by mistake.

According to Gloucester Live, this is because the bank incorrectly charged customers late payment fees.

Sainsbury’s has since apologized for the mistake and stated that it is “investigating” the matter.

READ MORE — Tesco customers laud “amazing” Clubcard savings on “lovely” homeware

Check your statements using online banking or a credit card app if you have a bank account.

“We are investigating a small number of customers who have been incorrectly charged late payment fees,” a Sainsbury’s Bank spokesperson said.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more news in your inbox.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we are automatically refunding customers to make amends.”

However, a user on MoneySavingExpert.com claims that Sainsbury’s Bank told them that they would only be refunded if they contacted the bank first, so double-check your statements.

You can also call Sainsbury’s Bank at +44 (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0)