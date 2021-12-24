Customers criticize United Airlines for canceling over 100 Christmas Eve flights over Omicron, citing a “lack of compassion” on the airline’s part.

UNITED Airlines has reportedly canceled over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to the impact of Covid-19 on their employees.

According to CNN, the cancellations are due to the Omicron variant’s impact on flight crews and other employees, and customers are upset.

This comes as air travel in the United States was expected to return to pre-pandemic levels for the holidays.

Over the next two weeks, United CEO Scott Kirby told Good Morning America that he expects 420,000 customers to fly on United flights per day.

According to AAA’s holiday travel forecast, 6.4 million people will travel by air between December 23 and January 2.

This represents an increase of 184% over the same period in 2020.

Users took to social media to express their displeasure with flight delays or cancellations.

“‘Apologies for inconvenience’ from United Airlines […] mean nothing to a woman who can’t see her dying mother.

“[United Airlines] is a JOKE,” one user wrote, citing a lack of organization and a complete lack of compassion.

“Asked the @united airlines flight attendant for advice because the delay was going to cause me to miss my connection, and he said, ‘What do you want me to do about that? Good luck,'” another added.