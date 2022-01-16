Customers looking for the best holiday deals are flocking to the Spanish islands.

Customers swooping for the best holiday deals are flocking to the Spanish islands.

The Canaries and Balearic Islands, Turkey, Greece, and Croatia are the most popular summer vacation destinations at Your Co-op Travel.

One of the country’s largest high-street travel agency chains has reported its busiest week of business since the pandemic began.

After the UK Government announced the lifting of Covid-19 testing requirements for travelers, Your Co-op Travel, which has 76 travel agency branches across England, saw an increase in bookings.

Following the relaxation of stringent travel testing measures, bookings at the chain, which is part of The Midcounties Co-operative, increased by more than 100 percent.

“We’re delighted to see that our own government has made a significant change to the travel testing rules, coupled with the news that holiday hotspots like France are planning to ease entry requirements,” Natalie Turner, head of branches for Your Co-op Travel, said.

“It has instilled confidence in our members and customers, and it has boosted bookings in a positive way.”

“Three-quarters of the vacations booked are for departures between now and March, as many of our customers are looking for quick getaways,” she added.

“More than half of all bookings (55%) are for summer 2022, with the most popular week being May 28–June 4, as sunseekers look to take advantage of the two extra bank holidays for the Queen’s Jubilee and the school half-term break.”

“The Canaries and Balearic Islands, Turkey, Greece, and Croatia are the most popular summer destinations.

The Canaries, Sri Lanka, New York, and Barbados are the destinations for winter ‘2223.”

Your Co-op Travel is running a January sale until February 11 that offers up to £200 off new bookings.

Customers who order Covid travel tests ahead of a trip booked at the chain will receive a special discount.

Visit InYourArea for more local stories.