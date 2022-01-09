Customers of Virgin Media and O2 will not be charged EU roaming fees, in contrast to other networks.

Customers of Virgin Media and O2 will not be charged EU roaming fees, unlike customers of other networks.

Following Brexit, data charges have returned for UK customers traveling within the EU, but Virgin Media and O2 customers will be unaffected for the time being.

Virgin Media O2 has announced that its customers will not be charged for roaming in Europe, making it the only network to do so.

Following the end of roaming-free agreements as a result of Brexit, rival networks EE and Vodafone will both reintroduce charges for customers traveling in Europe in January, with Three planning to do so in May.

Users of O2 and Virgin Mobile, on the other hand, will be able to text, call, and use data roaming as they would in the UK.

The newly merged company claims that the move will give customers “one less thing to worry about,” estimating that a family of four could pay £100 for a two-week vacation abroad with other providers.

“We’re starting the year by giving our customers some certainty: we won’t be reintroducing roaming fees for customers on O2 or Virgin Mobile in Europe,” said Gareth Turpin, Virgin Media O2’s chief commercial officer.

“We will not be following the lead of all the other major mobile networks in reintroducing roaming fees.”

“With so many Brits planning trips abroad, we’ve got them covered, and extra roaming charges will be one less thing to worry about.”

In 2017, the European Union abolished data roaming charges, allowing citizens to travel freely throughout the bloc without incurring excessive costs.

Following Brexit, however, the charges have made a comeback for UK customers in Europe.

Customers who signed up for EE after July 7, 2021, will be charged £2 per day for using data, making calls, or sending text messages in EU countries.

Customers who signed up for Vodafone after August 11, 2021, or who upgraded or renewed their contract, will be charged the same fee.

On May 23, Three will implement a £2 daily charge for customers who joined the network or upgraded after October 1, 2021.

Both EE and Vodafone will provide alternatives to avoid the fee, with EE customers being able to purchase a 30-day Roam Abroad Pass for £10 and Vodafone customers being able to pay £1 per day for an eight or 15-day multipass.

