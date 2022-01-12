Customers react to Tesco’s pastry recall due to salmonella concerns.

Customers react to Tesco’s pastry recall due to salmonella fears.

Tesco customers have reacted to the news that the supermarket chain is recalling certain batches of pastry products after they were discovered to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Tesco is one of the supermarkets that has recalled pastry products this week after salmonella was discovered in them.

Tesco Finest Ready Rolled Puff Pastry 320G, Tesco Ready Rolled Puff Pastry 375G, and Tesco Pizza Dough 400G were discovered to be contaminated with the bacteria in certain batches.

Customers who bought the recalled items were advised to either discard them or return them for a full refund.

Tesco announced the recall on its Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

It quickly accumulated over 650 comments, the majority of which were negative.

“Glad they didn’t have any on shelf when I went on Sunday,” one wrote. “Make your own in the future can’t trust anything anymore.”

“Brilliant!” exclaimed another, “I made my one-year-old pinwheels with this yesterday!”

“It’s a little late when you’ve used half of it and eaten it,” a third said, adding an angry face emoji to the mix.

“Well that’s fantastic, me and my 4-year-old used this last night!” said a fourth.

“This is why, rather than focusing on quantity and cost, Tesco should focus on quality from suppliers,” argued a fifth.

“Just goes to show there isn’t a difference in how Tesco Finest and regular are made,” said another.

Other customers found the situation amusing and cracked jokes about the tainted goods.

“Could always make a salmonella pie, that’s fish I think,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Ate ours is still here to write this,” remarked a second.

“I’ve eaten the majority of it and I’m feeling great like Tony the Tiger,” a third said.