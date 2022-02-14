Customers who purchase now and pay later will be eligible for late payment fee refunds if the regulator intervenes.

After the regulator intervenes, customers who buy now and pay later will be eligible for late payment fee refunds.

Although the FCA has announced contract changes for the BNPL sector, some experts argue that more needs to be done to protect consumers.

After the regulator ruled that some of their contract terms were unfair, Clearpay, Laybuy, and Openpay agreed to refund customers who were charged late payment fees in specific circumstances.

Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) services have exploded in popularity, with the amount borrowed through various platforms expected to quadruple to £2.7 billion by 2020.

This surge in popularity has outpaced the Financial Conduct Authority, which is still working to bring these businesses under its regulatory umbrella.

The fairness and transparency of BNPL contract terms have been reviewed under the Consumer Rights Act, and any conditions deemed unfair have been removed, thanks to a voluntary agreement reached between the four largest BNPL providers and the FCA.

These include making contract cancellation and continuous payment authority terms more equitable and understandable.

“Buy-Now Pay-Later has grown exponentially,” said Sheldon Mills, FCA’s Executive Director of Consumers and Competition.

We do not yet have the authority to regulate these companies, but we do have the authority to review the terms and conditions of consumer contracts for fairness, and we have taken proactive steps to ensure that the BNPL industry adheres to high standards in its terms and conditions.

“The four BNPL firms with whom we’ve worked have all agreed to change their approach on their own volition.”

We applaud this development and expect the rest of the industry to follow suit.”

In recent years, the BNPL industry has come under increased scrutiny and criticism, with the market being accused of being dangerous to consumers.

BNPL providers, according to many experts, allow consumers to accumulate dangerous levels of debt with little oversight.

This could be especially problematic for people who are prone to overspending.

Equifax research found that BNPL users spend 51% more per month on clothes than online shoppers who pay in advance.

Citizens Advice also warned in late 2021 that BNPL borrowing “can be like quicksand,” with many people struggling to make payments.

“Over half of young people who used Buy-Now-Pay-Later in the previous year struggled to make a repayment,” Matthew Upton, director of policy at Citizens Advice, said.

“We need consumer protections in the Buy-Now-Pay-Later sector because it has grown so quickly.”

