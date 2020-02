Returning workers prepare to board a customized train heading for Guangzhou of south China’s Guangdong Province at Baise Railway Station in Baise, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2020. The customized train carried some 700 returning workers from Baise of Guangxi to Guangzhou of Guangdong to resume their work. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)