Customized train carrying workers from Henan arrives at Shenzhen

Workers returned from Henan Province wait to take buses to their workplaces after getting off the customized train at the Shenzhen North Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province, March 5, 2020. A customized train carrying a total of 523 workers from central China’s Henan Province arrived at the Shenzhen North Railway Station on Thursday. Upon their arrival, the workers were divided into different groups and directly sent to their workplaces by bus. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)