Cyber security experts say there is not conclusive proof Saudi Arabia hacked Jeff Bezos

The WhatsApp ‘hack’ of Jeff Bezos’ phone allegedly by Saudi Arabia is not as clear cut as the cyber security firm report which Bezos had produced may suggest, other experts in the field have warned including the former head of security at WhatsApp’s parent company Facebook.

Forensics specialists Bill Marczak and Alex Stamos told The Wall Street Journal that the investigators at FTI Consulting, the firm Bezos hired, were not able to identify the malicious software that was lying in a video file that they think might have hijacked the phone.

Marczak and Stamos say the team at FTI should have been able to do that.

Stamos worked as the chief security officer at Facebook until August 2018. The company owns WhatsApp.

He says that the FTI report suggests they had access to the data that would be required to decrypt the file and examine it for software but that they, for some reason, did not.

‘They don’t seem to understand how to properly decrypt WhatsApp attachments,’ he told the Journal.

Marczak said bluntly: ‘It is not a conclusive report.’

Saudi Arabia has denied hacking the Amazon billionaire’s phone and says any such claims are both ‘absurd’ and ‘silly’.

Bezos has not commented publicly on the claims.

Bezos’ team of investigators hired FTI Consulting last year after The National Enquirer published an expose into his affair with Lauren Sanchez which included personal details of text messages and nude photos the Amazon founder had sent his then mistress.

The consulting firm produced a report in November that has only now been made public which suggests that it a video file sent to Bezos by Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman was the source of a hack.

It was sent to his device on May 1, 2019.

The report said that a large amount of data went missing from Bezos’ phone afterwards, and it also suggested that bin Salman or someone using his WhatsApp account was listening to Bezos’ phone calls and texts in the months that followed.

The claims have triggered an international ripple effect with investigations now underway by the UN.

The FBI had already been investigating the alleged hack, and New York prosecutors are investigating the Enquirer’s reporting of the story, sources have previously told The Wall St Journal.