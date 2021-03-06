Cybercrimes in Russia up tenfold in past six years: Putin

MOSCOW, March 3 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that cybercrimes in the country have increased tenfold over the past six years.

The situation was partly caused by the rapidly changing technological environment, Putin said during his annual expanded meeting with the Interior Ministry’s Board.

“It is evident that technologies are developing rapidly, and we unfortunately cannot always keep up with this,” he said.

“That said, we all understand that the development of electronic commerce, the provision of various online services, including financial services, and others are part of our future,” he added.

He emphasized the necessity to respond effectively to this challenge through legal mechanisms, and actively protect citizens in the digital space. Enditem