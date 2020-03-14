Cyclone to form off Queensland coast

A tropical cyclone expected to form on Saturday morning off Queensland appears to be all bark and no bite.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a tropical low off the Cairns coast will intensify into a category one tropical cyclone, but continue to move away from the mainland.

The cyclone will be named Gretel when it forms, and is expected to bring potentially damaging winds to Hamilton Island.

The island has experienced wind gusts over 100km/h which are expected to last into Saturday, according to meteorologist Rosa Hoff.

Gale force wind warnings are in place from Cooktown to the Sunshine Coast