Cypriot economy contracts by 11.9 pct in Q2

NICOSIA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Cypriot economy contracted by 11.9 percent in the second quarter of this year under the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, compared with the corresponding quarter of 2019, according to a flash estimate released by the country’s Statistical Service (CyStat) on Friday.

“The implementation of precautionary measures and relevant decrees to address the negative consequences of COVID-19 disease had a direct impact on the Cyprus economy,” CyStat said in announcing seasonally and working day adjusted data.

The economy “exhibited a slowdown during the first quarter of 2020 and a substantial decrease during the second quarter of 2020,” it added.

It said that the measures applied to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 mostly concerned the restriction of citizen movement and the closure of enterprises of certain economic activities. Enditem