Cypriot “national cheese” halloumi gets EU’s protected status

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (R) checks the packing of halloumi at a halloumi factory in Athienou, Larnaca, Cyprus, on March 30, 2021. Cyprus’ “national cheese” halloumi has been recognized by the European Commission as a product of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) after an examination process that lasted more than 15 years, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis said Saturday. Halloumi is a semi-hard cheese made for centuries in Cypriot villages from either goat or sheep milk or a mixture of both. In its modern form, a quantity of cow milk is added. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)