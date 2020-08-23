Cyprus introduces long term anti-coronavirus measures

NICOSIA, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — Cyprus’ cabinet has approved long term anti-coronavirus measures to be applied until Jan. 15, 2021, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Friday.

The restrictions, mostly on social gatherings, were decided after a marked spike in new COVID-19 cases since the end of July, a month after the country eased travel and socializing restrictions.

“The aim of the measure is to limit social gatherings that encourage intense social interaction, keeping track of our contacts and indirectly curbing transmission of the virus,” the minister said.

He pointed out that recent events have confirmed that private parties, receptions and socializing in entertainment spots, are activities with a high-risk of transmitting the virus within the community, making contact tracing difficult.

Ioannou said the cabinet decided that the number of people in private meetings either in houses or in public places cannot exceed 50.

It also limited the number of people attending weddings or baptizing dinners to 350, while the number of people at receptions is limited to 250 per hour.

The maximum number of customers in restaurants was fixed at 150 in internal spaces and at 250 in outdoor areas, provided that a distancing of one person per two square meters is observed.

Local festivals, exhibitions and concerts which draw a large number of people were entirely banned, but concerts in open-air theaters will be allowed provided that people will be seated and will observe distancing protocols.

Conferences and general meetings will be allowed provided that the organizers apply safety measures.

The cabinet also decided to continue random sampling of 5,000 people every two weeks.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said that all children will return to school starting in the second week of September with face masks required from the age of six and up.

He said that all schools are making arrangements, adjusting all spaces so as to receive 25 students per classroom.

Prodromou added that teachers are being trained in the use of digital technology so as to be able to revert to distance teaching if needed.

Petros Karayiannis, a member of the Epidemiological Team advising the government, said that the rise in new COVID-19 cases seems to have been checked.

“All infection clusters have been traced and the situation is under control,” Karayiannis said. Enditem