Cyprus’ new COVID-19 cases spring back to double digit, relaxation goes ahead

NICOSIA, April 21 (Xinhua) — Cyprus’ new COVID-19 cases sprang back to a double-digit number on Tuesday, but the increase relative to previous days was not such as to put off plans for the gradual relaxation of restrictions.

Government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said that the council of ministers will convene on April 29 to discuss plans still under consideration for relaxing restrictions and gradually bringing businesses back to life.

He was speaking after a series of meetings with groups of employers and trade unions, during which President Nicos Anastasiades promoted the government’s plans for a gradual restart of the economy.

Health Ministry advisor, virologist professor Leondios Kostrikis said 1,325 tests on Tuesday found 12 positive for coronavirus, compared to six on Sunday and five on Monday, raising the total number of cases to 784.

Kostrikis said that Tuesday’s results and the numbers of the few previous days are in line with the assessment of the scientific team advising the Health Ministry and show that the situation is moving on a very good track.

“We are glad to say that general picture we have in front of us is very positive,” he added.

He said he would be happy if he could say that this good track is non-reversible, as the numbers show that there are still hotbeds of infection within the community, which must be traced and isolated.

Eleven of the new cases, he said, were people who were traced as contacts of known coronavirus cases. Enditem