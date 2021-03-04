Cyprus’ president says to participate in UN-led peace conference: report

NICOSIA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades has told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he has accepted his invitation to attend a UN-led peace conference in a new bid to promote a settlement to the long-standing division of the eastern Mediterranean island, an official of the Presidential Palace said on Tuesday.

Victor Papadopoulos, director of the President’s office, told the state-run CyBC radio that Anastasiades sent on Monday his acceptance letter to Guterres’ invitation to an informal conference to be held in Geneva on April 27 to 29.

He said that Anastasiades told the UN chief of “his commitment, readiness, determination and political will to contribute to the conference’s goal of resuming the Cyprus talks from the point they were left” more than three years ago at a collapsed conference also held in Switzerland.

Anastasiades also told Guterres that a solution should be based on UN resolutions and decisions, EU values and principles, previous high-level agreements between the two communities and a Guterres six-point outline for a solution, Papadopoulos said.

Guterres invited to the conference the leaders of the Turkish and Greek Cypriot communities and the three “guarantor power” — Greece, Turkey and Britain — that signed a 1960 treaty which led to the independence of Cyprus and the establishment of the Cypriot state.

A European Union official is expected to attend the “informal conference” as an observer. Enditem