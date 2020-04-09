Cyprus raises 1.75 bln euros through eurobonds

NICOSIA, April 7 (Xinhua) — Cyprus raised 1.75 billion euros (1.91 billion U.S. dollars) through a seven-year bond issuance and a 30-year bond on Tuesday, boosting its liquidity as it applies measures to buffer the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the economy, said Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides.

Petrides announced in a written statement that 1.25 billion euros were raised through the seven-year bond at a yield of 1.55 percent and 0.5 billion euros through the 30-year issue at 2.33 percent.

He also said that bids totaled 2.6 billion euros, “proving that amid the uncertainty international markets continue to place confidence in the Cypriot economy.”

The government has prepared plans to offer guarantees for new bank loans to small and medium-sized businesses to enable them to restart operation as soon as the coronavirus situation will allow.

It has also allocated 850 million euros, which equals around 3.6 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), to directly support 280,000 workers and 60,000 small businesses for one month until the crisis is over.

The Finance Ministry said on Monday it expected GDP to decline by between 5 percent and 9.7 percent and unemployment to rise to nine percent compared with 7.1 percent in 2019.

The current crisis is not expected to affect the country’s banking system, as it is adequately capitalized to help push the economy forward as soon as the coronavirus crisis is over.

Banks have already frozen the servicing of existing loans, extending the period of repayment by nine months.